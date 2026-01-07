Delhi cracks down on rash, wrong-side driving with FIRs

What's changed—and why it matters

Previously, breaking these rules mostly meant paying a hefty fine or risking license suspension.

Now, things are stricter: three people have already been booked under the new system—two in Delhi Cantt (including one caught speeding without a license or insurance), and two more in Kapashera and Vasant Kunj South for reckless wrong-side driving.

All were arrested but released on bail soon after.

With about 2.7 lakh violations reported last year—a jump from around two lakh in 2024—police say they'll also ramp up road safety awareness to help curb accidents.