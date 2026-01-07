Delhi cracks down on rash, wrong-side driving with FIRs
Delhi Traffic Police have started filing FIRs for rash and wrong-side driving—a first for the city—with the first FIR filed on January 3, 2026.
This move means offenders can now face up to six months in jail, fines up to ₹1,000, and even vehicle seizure for serious violations.
The new rule targets high-risk cases on busy roads during peak hours and isn't aimed at minor slip-ups.
What's changed—and why it matters
Previously, breaking these rules mostly meant paying a hefty fine or risking license suspension.
Now, things are stricter: three people have already been booked under the new system—two in Delhi Cantt (including one caught speeding without a license or insurance), and two more in Kapashera and Vasant Kunj South for reckless wrong-side driving.
All were arrested but released on bail soon after.
With about 2.7 lakh violations reported last year—a jump from around two lakh in 2024—police say they'll also ramp up road safety awareness to help curb accidents.