PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2026: Over 3 crore students join the conversation

Why it matters

With more than three crore registrations already in, this year's event could break the Guinness World Record for the largest online interactive program.

The growing numbers show just how much students want support with stress and well-being.

Registration is open until January 11 at innovateindia1.mygov.in—complete a quick MCQ and share your thoughts for a digital certificate.

Over the years, topics have ranged from sports to positivity, reflecting how much this platform has become a go-to space for honest conversations about student life.