PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2026: Over 3 crore students join the conversation
PM Modi is back with the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, inviting students, teachers, and parents to open up about exam stress and mental health.
He's encouraging everyone from Classes VI to XII to share their questions and stories about handling exams—because, as he puts it, he wishes to hear from the #ExamWarriors, be it their questions or their experiences which can motivate others.
Why it matters
With more than three crore registrations already in, this year's event could break the Guinness World Record for the largest online interactive program.
The growing numbers show just how much students want support with stress and well-being.
Registration is open until January 11 at innovateindia1.mygov.in—complete a quick MCQ and share your thoughts for a digital certificate.
Over the years, topics have ranged from sports to positivity, reflecting how much this platform has become a go-to space for honest conversations about student life.