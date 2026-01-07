ONGC gets control over Andhra Pradesh gas leak—No danger to locals India Jan 07, 2026

ONGC has made solid progress in handling a gas leak at its Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh, reported on January 5.

The incident happened during contractor work but, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Since the well is in a remote area with no human habitation within 500-600 meters, authorities have advised that the risk to nearby residents is low.