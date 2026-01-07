Next Article
ONGC gets control over Andhra Pradesh gas leak—No danger to locals
India
ONGC has made solid progress in handling a gas leak at its Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh, reported on January 5.
The incident happened during contractor work but, thankfully, no one was hurt.
Since the well is in a remote area with no human habitation within 500-600 meters, authorities have advised that the risk to nearby residents is low.
Situation under control; officials reassure everyone's safe
ONGC's crisis team quickly put safety plans into action, cutting down fire and noise levels around the site.
They've cleared debris with a new access road and set up a water blanket to prepare for sealing the well.
Local authorities have told people it's safe to go about their day as usual, and ONGC says they're sticking to strict safety and environmental standards.