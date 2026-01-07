Next Article
Delhi's cold wave brings yellow alert and foggy days
India
Delhi is shivering under a cold wave, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert as temperatures drop and thick fog takes over.
Blame goes to chilly northwesterly winds and that stubborn fog layer.
It's not just Delhi—Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are all on alert too.
Chilly temps and "very poor" air quality
Wednesday saw Delhi's high barely reach 15.7°C, while lows dipped to 8.6°C thanks to nonstop fog.
Punjab and Haryana got even colder at around 4°C in the mornings.
On top of the chill, Delhi's air quality took a hit with an AQI of 336 (that's "very poor"), and Nehru Nagar topped the charts at 360.
The IMD says expect more dense fog and low visibility for a few more days—so bundle up and take care if you're heading out!