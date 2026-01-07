Delhi's cold wave brings yellow alert and foggy days

Chilly temps and "very poor" air quality

Wednesday saw Delhi's high barely reach 15.7°C, while lows dipped to 8.6°C thanks to nonstop fog.

Punjab and Haryana got even colder at around 4°C in the mornings.

On top of the chill, Delhi's air quality took a hit with an AQI of 336 (that's "very poor"), and Nehru Nagar topped the charts at 360.

The IMD says expect more dense fog and low visibility for a few more days—so bundle up and take care if you're heading out!