Kerala hit-and-run case was actually staged, say police India Jan 07, 2026

A supposed hit-and-run in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district turned out to be a planned act.

Police say 24-year-old Ranjith Raja and his friend Ajas staged the accident to try to win back Raja's ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old college student.

The plan? She was intentionally hit by a car on her usual route, and Raja quickly showed up as the "rescuer," taking her to the hospital.