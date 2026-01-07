Next Article
Kerala hit-and-run case was actually staged, say police
India
A supposed hit-and-run in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district turned out to be a planned act.
Police say 24-year-old Ranjith Raja and his friend Ajas staged the accident to try to win back Raja's ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old college student.
The plan? She was intentionally hit by a car on her usual route, and Raja quickly showed up as the "rescuer," taking her to the hospital.
How the truth came out
Things unraveled when CCTV footage and local witnesses revealed Raja had pretended to be her husband at the scene.
Investigators traced the car involved, leading to both men being arrested for their roles in this unusual scheme.
Now, they're facing legal action for faking the whole incident.