Tamil Nadu gears up with 34,000+ special busses for Pongal

What's the plan?

Chennai will see extra busses each day—over a thousand on most days, with the exception of January 11, and nearly 3,000 on January 14. These are on top of the regular fleet.

Busses will leave from spots like Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram railway station, and CMBT.

To dodge traffic jams, commuters are encouraged to use ECR or OMR routes.