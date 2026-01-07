Tamil Nadu gears up with 34,000+ special busses for Pongal
Heading home for Pongal?
Tamil Nadu is rolling out over 34,000 busses in total from January 9-14 to help everyone travel smoothly.
Transport Minister S S Sivasankar shared that more than 10,000 of these will run from Chennai alone, with big crowds expected as people return to their hometowns.
What's the plan?
Chennai will see extra busses each day—over a thousand on most days, with the exception of January 11, and nearly 3,000 on January 14. These are on top of the regular fleet.
Busses will leave from spots like Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram railway station, and CMBT.
To dodge traffic jams, commuters are encouraged to use ECR or OMR routes.
Getting back and booking help
For the return trip after Pongal (January 16-19), there'll be nearly 7,000 special busses plus regular services statewide.
Booking is easy through the TNSTC app or website (www.tnstc.in), or even by WhatsApp at 9444018898.
Need help? There's a round-the-clock helpline at Kilambakkam (9445014436), and if you spot any fare issues just call 1800-425-6151.
Safe travels!