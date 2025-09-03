Next Article
Delhi crosses 1,000mm rainfall mark this monsoon
Delhi just crossed the 1,000mm rainfall mark for this monsoon, thanks to steady showers right into September.
The IMD says Safdarjung got another 16mm earlier this week, keeping both daytime and nighttime temperatures cooler than usual—think highs around 29°C and lows near 22°C.
What's the forecast?
Delhi already beat its yearly average rainfall (774.4mm) back in August, which turned out to be the wettest August since 2010 with a massive 400.1mm—about 72% more than normal!
With more rain expected (yep, there's a yellow alert), Wednesday should stay cloudy and not too hot.
On the bright side: air quality is looking good right now (AQI: 52).