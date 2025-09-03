Delhi crosses 1,000mm rainfall mark this monsoon

What's the forecast?

Delhi already beat its yearly average rainfall (774.4mm) back in August, which turned out to be the wettest August since 2010 with a massive 400.1mm—about 72% more than normal!

With more rain expected (yep, there's a yellow alert), Wednesday should stay cloudy and not too hot.

On the bright side: air quality is looking good right now (AQI: 52).