Maratha protests: HC warns of action if roads blocked again
On Monday, the Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for letting Maratha quota protests—led by Manoj Jarange Patil—block access to the court and disrupt Mumbai traffic since August 29.
The judges warned that if court orders are ignored again, both officials and protesters could face strict action.
In a major update, Jarange ended his hunger strike after the state agreed to grant Kunbi (OBC) status to Marathas from Marathwada.
Court's response on ongoing protests
The Maratha community makes up over 30% of Maharashtra's population and has long pushed for reservations in education and jobs.
Granting Kunbi status is a big step toward meeting these demands, but the protests also show how tricky it is to balance people's right to protest with keeping things running smoothly in the city.
The court's strong response highlights that while fighting for rights matters, following rules and respecting public spaces is just as important.