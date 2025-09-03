Maratha protests: HC warns of action if roads blocked again

Court's response on ongoing protests

The Maratha community makes up over 30% of Maharashtra's population and has long pushed for reservations in education and jobs.

Granting Kunbi status is a big step toward meeting these demands, but the protests also show how tricky it is to balance people's right to protest with keeping things running smoothly in the city.

The court's strong response highlights that while fighting for rights matters, following rules and respecting public spaces is just as important.