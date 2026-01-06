Delhi dairy owner killed in dramatic revenge shooting; 2 suspects caught
Delhi's Aya Nagar saw a shocking act of violence on November 30, 2025, when dairy owner Ratan Lohia was gunned down right outside his home.
Five men arrived in a Nissan Magnite and fired over 70 shots from foreign-made pistols—69 bullets hit Lohia even though he wore a bulletproof jacket.
Police say the murder was carefully planned as payback for an earlier killing involving Lohia's family.
Where things stand now:
CCTV footage helped police identify three shooters: Kamal, Narender (aka Neetu), and Anuj Chaudhary.
On Tuesday morning, Kamal and Narender were arrested after a brief shootout with police; both are now hospitalized with leg injuries.
Kamal allegedly sought help from two criminal gangs to help carry out the attack.
Officers recovered pistols and live cartridges from the suspects, but Anuj and two others are still on the run as the investigation continues.