Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open in February 2026 India Jan 12, 2026

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is almost ready and is likely to open after the first week of February 2026.

This new route will shrink your road trip from Delhi to Dehradun from a tiring 6.5 hours to less than three, making weekend getaways and quick trips way more doable.

The 213km corridor is split into four phases, with over 99% of the work already done—just a few finishing touches left in the next 10 days.