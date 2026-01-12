Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open in February 2026
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is almost ready and is likely to open after the first week of February 2026.
This new route will shrink your road trip from Delhi to Dehradun from a tiring 6.5 hours to less than three, making weekend getaways and quick trips way more doable.
The 213km corridor is split into four phases, with over 99% of the work already done—just a few finishing touches left in the next 10 days.
What's ready, what's next, and what you get
The Saharanpur stretch (80km) opens later this month, while the Lakhnaur-Ganeshpur section (41km) is already running except for a small bit of interchange work. Other phases are nearly set too.
For travelers: two rest stops near Baduli and Biharigarh will have petrol pumps, repair shops, hotels, health services, and toilets—so you're sorted for breaks.
You can drive at up to 100km/h on this expressway.
Toll? It's ₹60 one-way with a FASTag annual pass (or ₹500 without), so it won't break the bank either.