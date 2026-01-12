Last Maharani of Darbhanga, Kamasundari Devi, passes away at 96
Kamasundari Devi, the last Maharani of Darbhanga, passed away on Monday at age 96 after being unwell for the past six months. She spent her final days at home in Darbhanga.
Her funeral will follow royal customs at the Shyama Mai Temple complex.
Political leaders from various parties have shared their condolences, marking the end of an era for the royal family.
A look back at her life and legacy
Married to Maharaj Kameshwar Singh since 1940, Kamasundari Devi played an important role in supporting Mithila's culture through her work after his death in 1962.
She founded the Kalyani Foundation, set up a library with over 15,000 books, and supported local arts and literature.
Even without children of her own, she made a lasting impact on her community through education and cultural work.