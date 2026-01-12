Last Maharani of Darbhanga, Kamasundari Devi, passes away at 96 India Jan 12, 2026

Kamasundari Devi, the last Maharani of Darbhanga, passed away on Monday at age 96 after being unwell for the past six months. She spent her final days at home in Darbhanga.

Her funeral will follow royal customs at the Shyama Mai Temple complex.

Political leaders from various parties have shared their condolences, marking the end of an era for the royal family.