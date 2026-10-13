Delhi expands monitoring to 60 stations and 150 electric busses
Delhi just expanded its air quality monitoring to 60 stations, hoping to get a better handle on pollution levels across the city.
As part of the push for cleaner air, 150 new electric busses have also hit the streets.
The announcement came from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at a review meeting.
Delhi's winter plan tightens pollution controls
Every year, Delhi's air gets worse in the fall thanks to stubble burning and festival fireworks.
This time, the government's Winter Action Plan includes things like construction bans, more work-from-home options, tougher checks on industrial emissions, and mechanical road-sweeping machines.
The city also plans to nearly double its bus fleet by 2028-29, all aimed at cutting down those nasty pollutants like PM2.5.