Smooth traffic, strong civic upkeep: Delhi L-G directs BRICS preparations
What's the story
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed all relevant agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. The summit is scheduled to be held in September, and the directions cover key venues as well as movement corridors. In a post on X on Thursday, Sandhu said that Delhi is fully prepared to host delegates in an orderly and secure manner.
Preparation review
'Atithi Devo Bhava': Sandhu
Sandhu reviewed the preparations for the summit at a meeting with senior officers.
He stressed the need for seamless coordination among multiple agencies and timely completion of work.
"Guided by our timeless ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, Delhi is fully geared up to extend an orderly, secure and warm welcome to all visiting delegates," he said in his post.
Direction
Direct instructions issued to key departments and civic bodies
He issued directions to key departments and civic bodies to improve security measures, manage traffic properly, maintain civic infrastructure, and ensure emergency medical readiness at all critical venues and transit routes.
"Directed all stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management, robust civic upkeep, and emergency medical readiness across key venues and movement corridors," Sandhu said.
BRICS expansion
BRICS summit in Delhi
BRICS is an association of 11 major market economies, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China.
South Africa joined in 2011. The group has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as full members in January 2024.
Indonesia joined a year later. In 2025, Belarus and others became partner countries with BRICS.
The BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled for September 12-13.