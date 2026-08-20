Delhi gears up for BRICS summit with tighter security
Delhi is gearing up for the BRICS summit this September, and city officials are going all out: think tighter security, smoother traffic, and better emergency services.
Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu says he's confident Delhi will pull it off with classic Indian hospitality, sharing on X that the city is ready to welcome visiting delegates and offer a warm welcome to all those attending the summit.
BRICS now 11 members 10 partners
This year's BRICS meeting is extra special: the group now includes 11 member countries and 10 partners after recent expansions.
With visiting delegates arriving for the expanded BRICS summit, Sandhu has urged agencies to stick to deadlines and work together seamlessly.
The expanded guest list shows just how much influence emerging economies are gaining worldwide, and puts Delhi in the spotlight for pulling off such a major event.