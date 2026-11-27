The Delhi government just gave the media a tour of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, nicknamed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP.

Reporters got a look at some seriously pricey decor, including an ₹11.56 lakh chandelier, a ₹5.47 lakh sofa, and a ₹2.42 lakh recliner, all inside Kejriwal's official residence.