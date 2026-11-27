Delhi government gives media tour of Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
The Delhi government just gave the media a tour of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, nicknamed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP.
Reporters got a look at some seriously pricey decor, including an ₹11.56 lakh chandelier, a ₹5.47 lakh sofa, and a ₹2.42 lakh recliner, all inside Kejriwal's official residence.
Parvesh Verma accuses Kejriwal of 56cr
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma called out Kejriwal for spending ₹56 crore on the house during the pandemic.
He led the tour to push for more transparency about how public money was used.