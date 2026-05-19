Delhi HC issues notices to AAP leaders over Justice Sharma
The Delhi High Court has sent notices to top Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh after they were accused of posting "vilifying" content about Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
This all started when Justice Sharma raised concerns about misleading posts tied to the Delhi excise policy case.
AAP leaders given 4 weeks
The court has given the AAP leaders four weeks to explain themselves, with the next hearing set for August 4.
Justice Sharma says their campaign painted her as politically biased, using edited videos and courtroom clips, trying to sway public opinion.
Earlier this year, after being cleared in the excise case, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak skipped further hearings and chose Satyagraha, especially after Justice Sharma dismissed their applications seeking her recusal in the CBI's petition against their discharge in the case.