Delhi HC issues notices to AAP leaders over Justice Sharma

AAP leaders given 4 weeks

The court has given the AAP leaders four weeks to explain themselves, with the next hearing set for August 4.

Justice Sharma says their campaign painted her as politically biased, using edited videos and courtroom clips, trying to sway public opinion.

Earlier this year, after being cleared in the excise case, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak skipped further hearings and chose Satyagraha, especially after Justice Sharma dismissed their applications seeking her recusal in the CBI's petition against their discharge in the case.