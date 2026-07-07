Delhi HC orders unblocking of Cockroach Janta Party's X account

Legal proceedings

CJP's plea challenging blocking order

The court's order came on a plea by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, who had challenged the government's blocking order. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued the blocking order under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. According to The Indian Express, the government ordered the blocking following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised "national security concerns." During previous hearings, the court had refrained from restoring the account immediately due to its far-reaching consequences.