Delhi HC quashes 2015 Maggi noodles criminal cases after retesting
India
The Delhi High Court just quashed two old criminal cases accusing Maggi noodles of having too much lead back in 2015.
The court said keeping these cases going didn't make sense anymore, since later scientific tests and court rulings showed the original claims didn't hold up.
Supreme Court retesting cleared Maggi
The whole controversy started with tests by Delhi's Food Safety Department, but those results were thrown out because the labs weren't properly certified.
Later, new testing ordered by the Supreme Court found Maggi's lead levels were actually within safe limits.