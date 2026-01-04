Delhi HC to hear Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC hotel scam
Lalu Prasad Yadav, leader of the RJD and former Railway Minister, is heading to the Delhi High Court on January 5, 2024.
He's challenging a trial court order that charged him with cheating, conspiracy, and corruption in the IRCTC hotel scam—a case that's been making headlines since the CBI filed an FIR.
What's the IRCTC hotel scam about?
The case claims that between 2004 and 2009, Yadav used his position as Railway Minister to lease out Ranchi and Puri hotels to a private firm in violation of norms, with land in Patna allegedly transferred to his family members and a benami company in return.
Some prime land in Patna reportedly ended up with his family members through a benami company.
On October 13, charges were officially framed under sections for cheating and corruption. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the case next; if convicted under these laws, penalties could mean up to 10 years behind bars.
Other accused include several associates like Prem Chand Gupta and Sarla Gupta.