Major fire at Kerala's Thrissur railway station destroys 200+ vehicles

Why should you care?

If you park your bike or scooter at busy stations, this is a wake-up call—hundreds of people lost their rides in minutes, though thankfully no one was hurt and trains kept running.

Eyewitnesses described seeing only charred remains where their vehicles used to be.

Authorities are now checking CCTV footage to figure out if it was a short circuit or fuel leak that sparked the disaster.

It's a reminder that crowded public spaces need better safety checks for everyone's peace of mind.