Delhi heat hits 38.6C as Tuesday cools, up records storms
India
Delhi's heat is sticking around, with Monday hitting 38.6 Celsius, well above the usual for this time of year, according to IMD.
Tuesday should be a bit cooler and partly cloudy, with temperatures expected between 36 Celsius and 27 Celsius.
Western UP saw thunderstorms and lightning, while eastern UP got heavy rain.
Gorakhpur 85.3mm, IMD warns heavy showers
Gorakhpur had the heaviest rainfall (85.3mm) and cooler temperatures at 32.6 Celsius.
Lucknow stayed hot at nearly 37 Celsius with little relief from rain.
The IMD says to watch out for more heavy showers across UP from July 17-19 as monsoon activity picks up later this week.