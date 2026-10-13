Delhi High Court asks Centre for view on protest management
India
The Delhi High Court just asked the center to share its view on how protests should be handled in the capital.
This comes after traders, vendors and lawyers complained about ongoing protests in Central Delhi since June-July this year, saying it's hurting their business.
The court wants answers by Friday.
Connaught Place traders claim ₹2,000cr losses
Big protests, mainly against the Election Commission, have made it tough for businesses, especially around busy spots like Connaught Place.
Traders say they've lost up to ₹2,000 crore because of barricading and how protests are happening.
Now, they're asking the court to enforce Supreme Court rules on managing protests so things don't get out of hand and shops can keep running smoothly.