Delhi High Court asks FSSAI and governments about non-dairy paneer
India
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from FSSAI and both the central and Delhi governments on why non-dairy products are being sold as paneer, after a petition raised concerns about people being misled, especially during the festive season.
The authorities now have six weeks to respond.
Delhi petition seeks non-dairy paneer rules
The petition points out that real paneer is always a dairy product, but some restaurants might swap it with non-dairy or analog versions without telling you.
Other states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra had already taken action against non-dairy paneer, and the petitioners want similar rules in Delhi so you know exactly what's on your plate.