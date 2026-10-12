Delhi High Court asks police why Nadeem Khan was detained
The Delhi High Court is taking a close look at why activist Nadeem Khan was detained by police just as he was about to join protests over alleged issues with the voter list.
The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre, asked Delhi Police to explain why they entered Khan's home in Abul Fazal Enclave without warning and kept him there until evening on September 29, effectively stopping him from protesting.
Conflicting claims over Nadeem Khan detention
Khan said the police had no legal reason or notice for their actions, while police claim they left by evening so it wasn't really a detention.
This all comes after the Supreme Court reminded authorities that peaceful protests should be protected.
Now, the High Court wants a formal response from Delhi Police.
The case highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and activists fighting for protest rights in India.