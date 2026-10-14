Delhi High Court asks why Yasin Malik missed virtual hearing
India
The Delhi High Court wants to know why Yasin Malik didn't show up for his scheduled virtual court appearance. This was part of the National Investigation Agency's push to upgrade his sentence from life in prison to the death penalty.
The court has now postponed the case to December 9, 2026, and told jail officials to make sure Malik attends online next time.
NIA seeks death sentence for Malik
Malik got a life sentence in 2022 after pleading guilty under antiterror laws, but the agency says that's not enough: it is arguing for a death sentence, saying a guilty plea shouldn't make things lighter.
Because he's considered "very high-risk," the court and jail authorities agree he should only appear virtually for safety reasons, even though Malik wanted to argue in person.