Delhi High Court grants bail to 19-year-old in POCSO case
India
The Delhi High Court has given anticipatory bail to a 19-year-old boy after he was accused under the POCSO Act and the IT Act, following the suicide of a minor girl.
The case centers on intimate videos shared during their relationship, with police getting involved after her death in early 2025.
Justice Prateek Jalan highlights consensual relationship
Justice Prateek Jalan said that while the law is strict about consent under the POCSO Act, young people in consensual relationships should be seen differently.
The court noted that no one else saw the videos and they were not made public.
Taking into account the boy's age, clean record, and that it was a consensual relationship, the judge decided jail was not necessary at this stage.