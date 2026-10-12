Delhi High Court refuses ED interim freeze 'National Herald' assets
The Delhi High Court has said no to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to keep certain properties frozen in the National Herald money-laundering case.
The ED was worried that assets linked to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi might be released too soon after the trial court refused to take cognisance of its complaint/chargesheet, but Justice Sachin Datta decided not to step in with an interim order.
ED accuses Gandhis of 2,000cr laundering
The ED accuses Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of conspiracy and money-laundering over properties worth ₹2,000 crore taken from Associated Journals Limited, with ₹752 crore already attached by the agency.
The trial court threw out the complaint because there wasn't an FIR, but the ED argues that even private complaints, like one filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, should count for investigations.
All sides will be back in court for more hearings in November.