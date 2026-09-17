Delhi High Court rejects plea probing Cockroach Janta Party protest

The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition asking for an investigation into how police handled the Cockroach Janta Party's student protest on July 20.

The judges felt the case was not fit for public interest litigation since it mostly involved clashing stories from the police and media, not broader public concerns.

The petition, filed by Naresh, who claimed to be associated with the media community, pointed out differences between the police denying the alleged lathi charge and reports of force being used as students pushed for education reforms.