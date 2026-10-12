Delhi High Court to hear plea on Jantar Mantar closure
The Delhi High Court is stepping in to review the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest spot. The court will hear a petition on Tuesday.
Alongside, it ordered the removal of AI-generated, fake and obscene content about Kangana Ranaut from online media and refused to immediately interfere with an order denying PepsiCo permission to continue manufacturing products with the 'energy drink' label.
Delhi Police October 13 deadline
Delhi Police has until October 13 to respond to a plea from the Indian Youth Congress, who want to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.
The court also flagged two other issues: a challenge against government control of Delhi Gymkhana Club and activist Natasha Narwal's request for permission to travel to the UK for an academic conference, while she is out on bail in cases arising from the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.