Delhi man dies after falling into unmarked pit India Feb 07, 2026

A 25-year-old named Kamal Dhyani lost his life when his bike fell into an open, unmarked pit left by the Delhi Jal Board during sewer work in Janakpuri.

He had just called his twin brother to say he was on his way home.

The accident happened late Thursday night, and Kamal didn't make it back for his family's wedding anniversary celebration—the cake they'd saved for him stayed untouched.