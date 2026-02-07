Delhi man dies after falling into unmarked pit
India
A 25-year-old named Kamal Dhyani lost his life when his bike fell into an open, unmarked pit left by the Delhi Jal Board during sewer work in Janakpuri.
He had just called his twin brother to say he was on his way home.
The accident happened late Thursday night, and Kamal didn't make it back for his family's wedding anniversary celebration—the cake they'd saved for him stayed untouched.
Family of Kamal demands justice
Kamal came from a family of priests in Uttarakhand and had bought his bike with savings from his birthday. His twin brother is studying for CA exams.
After the accident, police filed an FIR against the contractor and DJB officials for negligence; three engineers are now suspended while the investigation continues.