Delhi man stabs partner, threatens suicide while video calling her father

Meitei yet to be questioned

After the video call, Khongsai's father quickly alerted their landlady, who called the police.

Officers broke into the flat and found both Khongsai and Meitei lying unconscious and bleeding in the bathroom; Meitei is now under police guard at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The post-mortem confirmed she died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and lungs. Her family has taken her body back to Manipur for last rites and a candlelight vigil was held in her memory.

Police are waiting for Meitei to recover before questioning him—no arrests or charges have been filed yet.