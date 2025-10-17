Next Article
India to stop FTAs where it gives more than gets
India
India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, recently stated that the country is switching up how it handles free trade agreements (FTAs).
Speaking at ASSOCHAM's annual meeting on October 17, 2025, he said India won't settle for deals where it gives more than it gets—something that has happened often in the past.
Goyal's vision for India's trade future
Goyal explained that India will now play to its strengths, aiming for fairer trade partnerships and steering clear of countries that hurt local businesses.
He also reminded everyone of India's big goal: becoming a developed nation by 2047 with a per capita income above $20,000, all while leading on sustainability and climate action.