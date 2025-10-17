Supreme Court steps in to stop 'digital arrest' scams
The Supreme Court has jumped in after a rise in "digital arrest" scams, where fraudsters pretend to be police or court officials and use fake legal documents to scare people—often older adults—into transferring huge sums of money.
One recent case in Ambala saw a 73-year-old woman and her husband pressured into sending nearly ₹1.5 crore to scammers.
SC wants quick action on these scams
Worried about public trust and the misuse of its name, the Supreme Court has started its own case and asked the Union government and CBI to take quick action.
The court also wants help from the Attorney General and has told Haryana Cyber Crime police to update them on their investigation.
The message is clear: coordinated action is needed across India to stop these scams and protect people from falling victim.