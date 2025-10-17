Hyderabad: Hidden camera found in tenant's bathroom, landlord arrested

Police are now searching for the missing electrician

After the camera was found, the tenants filed a police complaint. Now, Yadav is in custody and police are searching for Chintu, who's missing.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened—in March this year (2025), spy cameras were found in phone chargers at a girls' hostel in Telangana.

Cases like these are a serious reminder to stay alert about privacy and safety at home.