Hyderabad: Hidden camera found in tenant's bathroom, landlord arrested
A landlord in Hyderabad's Vengalrao Nagar has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in his tenant's bathroom.
The discovery happened on October 13, when the tenant's husband noticed something odd while fixing a bathroom light.
Just days earlier, the tenant had reported the light issue, and the landlord, Ashok Yadav, had sent an electrician named Chintu to check it out.
Police are now searching for the missing electrician
After the camera was found, the tenants filed a police complaint. Now, Yadav is in custody and police are searching for Chintu, who's missing.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened—in March this year (2025), spy cameras were found in phone chargers at a girls' hostel in Telangana.
Cases like these are a serious reminder to stay alert about privacy and safety at home.