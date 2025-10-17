Indian man trapped in Russia-Ukraine war zone seeks help
Mohammed Ahmed, 37, from Hyderabad, was promised a construction job in Russia by a Mumbai agent earlier this year.
But when he landed there on April 25, he was taken to a military camp, given weapons training for 10 days (some reports say nearly 26 days), and then forced to fight near the Ukraine border.
Now, Ahmed is reaching out to the Indian government for help to get back home safely.
17 others from his group have already died
Ahmed says he was pushed into combat at gunpoint and even broke his leg trying to escape. Despite his injury, he remained in danger and was threatened by those in command.
According to his wife, 17 others from their group have already died, and Ahmed has been threatened with death if he refuses to fight.
His family has urgently appealed to India's External Affairs Minister for help, as activists warn this isn't the first time Indians have been trapped like this.