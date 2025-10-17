Indian man trapped in Russia-Ukraine war zone seeks help

17 others from his group have already died

Ahmed says he was pushed into combat at gunpoint and even broke his leg trying to escape. Despite his injury, he remained in danger and was threatened by those in command.

According to his wife, 17 others from their group have already died, and Ahmed has been threatened with death if he refuses to fight.

His family has urgently appealed to India's External Affairs Minister for help, as activists warn this isn't the first time Indians have been trapped like this.