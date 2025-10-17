India's Tejas Mk1A to take 1st flight today India Oct 17, 2025

India's Tejas Mk1A, an indigenously developed fighter jet, is gearing up for its first-ever flight on October 17, 2024, from HAL's Nashik facility.

This marks a big step for the Indian Air Force, as the jet features advanced tech like the UTTAM AESA radar and electronic warfare suite.

It's all part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push to make India more self-reliant in defense.