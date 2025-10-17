India's Tejas Mk1A to take 1st flight today
India's Tejas Mk1A, an indigenously developed fighter jet, is gearing up for its first-ever flight on October 17, 2024, from HAL's Nashik facility.
This marks a big step for the Indian Air Force, as the jet features advanced tech like the UTTAM AESA radar and electronic warfare suite.
It's all part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push to make India more self-reliant in defense.
Specs and features of the jet
The Tejas Mk1A packs a glass cockpit, helmet-mounted display, and can hit speeds up to Mach 1.8 thanks to its GE F404-IN20 engine.
Designed for air combat, ground attack, and recon, it's a versatile upgrade.
HAL is planning to boost production to 30 jets per year by 2027, teaming up with private companies to make it happen.
With over ₹62,000 crore allocated in the latest contract—and even more invested overall—the Tejas Mk1A program is a huge deal for India's defense scene.
Deliveries will start soon after weapons trials wrap up, helping the Air Force fill squadron gaps and giving a real boost to India's aerospace ambitions.