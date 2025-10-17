Over 200 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah declares victory
On October 16 and 17, 2025, over 200 Maoists—including senior leader Rupesh (aka Satish Kofa)—gave up their arms in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
This is the largest mass surrender in India's Maoist conflict history, following a wave of similar surrenders across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah even declared Abujhmarh and North Bastar "free from Naxal terror" after this milestone.
Turning point for peace in Bastar
Rupesh called the surrender a strategic shift, not a defeat, saying they're moving from armed struggle to constitutional ways because many in their ranks have lost faith in violence.
More than three dozen advanced weapons were handed in, which seriously weakens the Maoists's power.
With senior leaders switching sides, this could be a turning point for peace in Bastar and a sign that years of security efforts are finally paying off.