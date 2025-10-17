Over 200 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah declares victory

Turning point for peace in Bastar

Rupesh called the surrender a strategic shift, not a defeat, saying they're moving from armed struggle to constitutional ways because many in their ranks have lost faith in violence.

More than three dozen advanced weapons were handed in, which seriously weakens the Maoists's power.

With senior leaders switching sides, this could be a turning point for peace in Bastar and a sign that years of security efforts are finally paying off.