170 Maoists, including chief bombmaker, surrender in Chhattisgarh
In a major move this week, 170 Maoists—among them their chief bombmaker, Takkalappalli Vasudeva Rao (known as Rupesh)—laid down arms in Chhattisgarh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the event as a significant development for Maoist groups, sharing that 258 Maoists surrendered across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in just two days, with the group in Chhattisgarh handing over more than 70 weapons.
Authorities see this as a big step toward the government's goal
Rupesh, accused of planning high-profile attacks and recently promoted to the Maoist Central Committee, surrendered before even joining his new post.
Other senior leaders, like Ranitha from the Maad division, also gave up arms.
Authorities see this as a big step toward the government's goal of ending Naxalism by March 2026, with promises of rehabilitation for those who surrender.
Security is tight around Jagdalpur as the group is officially processed, and officials are hopeful this momentum will encourage more rebels to return to mainstream life.