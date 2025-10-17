170 Maoists, including chief bombmaker, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Authorities see this as a big step toward the government's goal

Rupesh, accused of planning high-profile attacks and recently promoted to the Maoist Central Committee, surrendered before even joining his new post.

Other senior leaders, like Ranitha from the Maad division, also gave up arms.

Authorities see this as a big step toward the government's goal of ending Naxalism by March 2026, with promises of rehabilitation for those who surrender.

Security is tight around Jagdalpur as the group is officially processed, and officials are hopeful this momentum will encourage more rebels to return to mainstream life.