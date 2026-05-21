Delhi-NCR cab and auto drivers halt rides, demand higher fares

Metro and DTC running, cabs disrupted

Metro trains and DTC busses are still running, but anyone relying on cabs is dealing with delays, cancelations, or pricey surge fares, especially during rush hour.

Union leaders say fares haven't changed in nearly 15 years while their expenses keep climbing.

They're warning of bigger protests — including one at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23 — if things don't change soon.