Delhi-NCR cab and auto drivers halt rides, demand higher fares
India
A major cab and auto strike kicked off in Delhi-NCR this week, with more than 68 unions pressing pause on rides in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
Their main ask? Higher fares to match rising fuel costs and what they call unfair treatment from app-based platforms like Ola and Uber.
Metro and DTC running, cabs disrupted
Metro trains and DTC busses are still running, but anyone relying on cabs is dealing with delays, cancelations, or pricey surge fares, especially during rush hour.
Union leaders say fares haven't changed in nearly 15 years while their expenses keep climbing.
They're warning of bigger protests — including one at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23 — if things don't change soon.