Delhi-NCR ditches seasonal approach for year round pollution controls
Big news for anyone tired of smoggy skies: Delhi-NCR is ditching its old seasonal approach and rolling out pollution control measures year-round.
Announced at the Clean Air Dialogues, this means constant efforts like switching industries to clean fuels, keeping construction dust in check, cutting down waste burning, and pushing for greener ways to get around.
Haryana SPCB, Raahgiri sign pollution MoU
Haryana's State Pollution Control Board just signed a memorandum of understanding with the Raahgiri Foundation to step up its fight against pollution in Haryana's NCR districts.
They are setting up a special team to manage air pollution mitigation, sustainable urban mobility and street redevelopment, with technical support for complete streets, clean air zones, rationalizing electric bus routes, and integrating dust-mitigation and construction-waste reuse measures.
The goal? Consistent progress toward breathable air, especially during those tough winter months.