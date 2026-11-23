The CAQM's State Action Plan 2026 report card shows that out of 22 parameters, Delhi achieved its targets on nine. These include air-quality monitoring and construction waste processing capacity.

However, the city is lagging behind in addressing major pollution sources such as vehicular emissions and road dust management.

The city set up all 19 planned air-quality monitoring stations and conducted 1,609 industrial inspections against a target of 979.

All targeted industries have installed emission monitoring systems and pollution control devices.