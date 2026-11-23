Delhi-NCR states missed most pollution control targets: Government review
What's the story
A central government review has found that Delhi and neighboring states, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have largely failed to meet their air pollution control targets for the year. The assessment was based on 29 indicators, including waste management and vehicular emissions. The state-wise assessment of action plans for 2026 with progress recorded till October 31 showed that Delhi performed better than its neighboring National Capital Region states on several pollution-control measures.
Delhi's performance
Delhi's performance in various sectors
The CAQM's State Action Plan 2026 report card shows that out of 22 parameters, Delhi achieved its targets on nine. These include air-quality monitoring and construction waste processing capacity.
However, the city is lagging behind in addressing major pollution sources such as vehicular emissions and road dust management.
The city set up all 19 planned air-quality monitoring stations and conducted 1,609 industrial inspections against a target of 979.
All targeted industries have installed emission monitoring systems and pollution control devices.
Incomplete targets
Mixed progress in transport and enforcement
However, Delhi failed to meet its municipal solid waste processing capacity target of 650 tons per day.
Delhi's progress in enforcement and transport is mixed.
The city added 1,703 city buses against a target of 2,395 but fell short on large road-sweeping machines (19 of 35) and medium machines (1 of 57).
It met its short-term decongestion target but only partially completed long-term points.
For parking infrastructure, only 15 out of 266 lots were created.
Haryana's shortcomings
Haryana lags behind on air quality targets
Haryana has the largest gaps in meeting air quality targets.
The state has not installed any air quality stations and conducted only 177 industrial inspections against a target of 3,865. No government offtake of construction and demolition waste was recorded.
Haryana also lagged in vehicular pollution control measures with only 2,584 industrial inspections conducted against a target of 11,607.
Other states' performance
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also fell short of their targets
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also fell short of their targets.
No Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems were installed at petrol pumps in these states nor did they set up any green crematoriums.
The four states collectively added 1,893 city buses against a target of 3,645, but none set up any green crematorium.
They also exceeded the target for functional crop residue management machines with 35,077 units against a goal of 32,906.
Waste
Delhi's PM2.5 this year is no better than 2025
Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at the think tank Envirocatalysts, noted that more than half of the ratings were unsatisfactory.
"The report card measures effort, not air; all 29 indicators are inputs, and more than half the ratings are unsatisfactory, especially for industry inspections, buses and waste. Weather-adjusted, Delhi's PM2.5 this year is no better than 2025," he added.