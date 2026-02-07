Delhi nursery admissions 2026: First list out, 2nd list on
India
The first list of selected kids for Delhi nursery admissions 2026 has just dropped—big moment for families hoping to secure a school spot.
If your child's name isn't there, don't stress; the second list comes out on February 9, so there's still another chance.
Things to remember
Make sure you have all the required documents ready—birth certificate, proof of address, and photos—to keep things smooth if your child is picked.
Missed a deadline? Reach out to the school ASAP about waitlist options.
And if you notice any issues with how points were given (like distance from school or sibling criteria), use the Resolution Window to get it sorted fairly.