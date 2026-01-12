Delhi nursery admissions: Parents juggle fees, distance, and school brands

Nursery admissions in Delhi for 2026-27 are in full swing, and parents are facing tough choices. With high fees at top schools, limited seats, and the importance of location, everyone's trying to find the right fit before the first merit list comes out on January 23. The process wraps up by March 19.

High fees meet limited seats Thanks to reserved quotas, at some popular schools, such as Amity International, only about 60 general-category seats remain after quotas—pushing some annual fees up to ₹6 lakh.

Many middle-class families are now weighing if a school's reputation is worth the price or if being closer to home matters more.

How parents are picking schools Parents like Aparna Kuliyal are applying everywhere—she chose Gyan Bharti for its convenience but said she would prefer Birla Vidya Niketan if offered admission, citing its brand value and the convenience of meals provided for working mothers.

Others, like Asha Awana and Amardeep Singh, focus on nearby options that feel right for their kids (and budgets).

What makes it fair? Delhi uses a points system: you get more points if you live close (typically within 5-8km, though exact distance bands vary by school), have siblings already in the school, or if your parents went there too.

If there's a tie, it all comes down to a lottery with parents watching.