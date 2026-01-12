Next Article
Hyderabad man arrested for selling banned Chinese manjha
India
A 42-year-old shop owner, Mohd Shazaib, was caught in Hyderabad for selling banned Chinese manjha—a sharp kite string known to cause serious injuries.
Police found 345 bobbins worth nearly ₹7 lakh at his Kalapathar shop, as reported on January 8.
Shazaib had sourced the dangerous string from Haryana and was selling it for ₹2,000 each.
Injuries spark crackdown across the city
This arrest comes after two recent cases where people were badly hurt by manjha while traveling—one suffered a deep hand cut near Gachibowli and another got a neck injury near Uppal.
Hyderabad police are taking this seriously: they've filed over 100 cases, arrested more than 140 people, and seized thousands of bobbins to keep the city safer during kite season.