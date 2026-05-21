Delhi officially on orange alert after temperatures exceed 46C

Delhi nights offering little relief

Nights aren't offering much relief either: temperatures are staying high, making it tough to recover from the daytime heat.

Over half of Delhi's districts are now considered at very high risk from extreme temperatures, according to a CEEW report.

On a slightly brighter note, the city's air quality actually improved to "moderate" levels (AQI 168), and stage-1 GRAP measures were also invoked.

There's hope for some rain and cooler weather by Sunday if a western disturbance moves in as expected.