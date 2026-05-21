Delhi officially on orange alert after temperatures exceed 46C
Delhi is officially on "orange alert" after temperatures shot past 46 Celsius in several spots, with Safdarjung hitting 44.5 Celsius.
The IMD says this heatwave has stuck around for three days straight and isn't letting up until at least May 26, so everyone's being urged to stay cool and watch out for heat-related issues.
Delhi nights offering little relief
Nights aren't offering much relief either: temperatures are staying high, making it tough to recover from the daytime heat.
Over half of Delhi's districts are now considered at very high risk from extreme temperatures, according to a CEEW report.
On a slightly brighter note, the city's air quality actually improved to "moderate" levels (AQI 168), and stage-1 GRAP measures were also invoked.
There's hope for some rain and cooler weather by Sunday if a western disturbance moves in as expected.