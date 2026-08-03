Delhi Police arrest 2 in Bareilly for ₹137,000 adoption fraud
India
Delhi Police just busted a cyber fraud ring targeting people hoping to adopt children.
Two men, Sachin, 46, and Rakesh Kumar, 52, were arrested in Bareilly after a Delhi woman reported losing ₹137,000 to their fake promises of a legal adoption.
Posed as agency, police traced digitally
The duo pretended to be from an adoption agency, asking for payments in stages and handing out fake receipts and forged documents to look legitimate, and then vanished once they got the money.
Police tracked them down using digital clues like bank records and call logs, and found forged hospital stamps and financial papers during the arrest.
Authorities are now digging deeper to find more victims and anyone else involved.