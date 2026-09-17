Delhi Police arrest 20-year-old accused of killing friend Sunny, 26
India
Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Maharashtra for allegedly murdering his friend, Sunny, 26, after an old argument.
Sunny's body was found stuffed in a trunk in a Pandara Park jhuggi on Wednesday after police received information about a foul smell emanating from the premises.
CCTV shows Rakesh moving Sunny's motorcycle
Sunny, who worked odd jobs and as a sweeper, was reportedly hit on the head with a blunt object.
Investigators used CCTV footage to spot Rakesh and others moving Sunny's motorcycle while avoiding their phones.
Rakesh was tracked down in Maharashtra the next day and is now being brought back to Delhi for more questioning as police dig deeper into what led up to this tragedy.