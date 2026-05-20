Delhi Police arrest 35 people in month-long cyber fraud crackdown

Nearly ₹40Cr fraud, over ₹14L seized

Altogether, these syndicates pulled off nearly ₹40 crore in fraud.

Police seized over ₹14 lakh in cash, hundreds of SIM and ATM cards, and dozens of phones.

In one West Delhi raid, they broke up a group running OTP-sharing and mule-account scams.

Some victims even got their money back through court orders.