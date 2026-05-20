Delhi Police arrest 35 people in month-long cyber fraud crackdown
India
Delhi Police just wrapped up a major month-long crackdown on cyber fraud, arresting 35 people linked to scams like fake investments, digital arrests, and bogus dating memberships.
The operation spanned several states and also put 54 others on notice.
Nearly ₹40Cr fraud, over ₹14L seized
Altogether, these syndicates pulled off nearly ₹40 crore in fraud.
Police seized over ₹14 lakh in cash, hundreds of SIM and ATM cards, and dozens of phones.
In one West Delhi raid, they broke up a group running OTP-sharing and mule-account scams.
Some victims even got their money back through court orders.