Delhi Police arrest 8 in Cambodia-linked ₹24L cyber fraud
Delhi Police have taken down a cyber fraud gang connected to Cambodia, arresting eight people who tricked a victim out of ₹24 lakh.
The scammers pretended to be stock market experts on social media, showing off fake profit screenshots to convince people to invest in a bogus trading platform.
When the victim tried to get his money back, the gang demanded even more cash with false promises.
Investigation links ₹4.5Cr to fake accounts
The investigation uncovered that the group laundered money through fake bank accounts tied to shell companies, with some members acting as middlemen for foreign handlers using encrypted chats.
The syndicate operated remotely from Cambodia and more than 60 NCRP complaints linked to mule accounts are under investigation.
Police seized phones, bank records, and evidence of shady transactions worth ₹4.5 crore in just two weeks, showing just how widespread these scams can be.