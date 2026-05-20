Delhi Police arrest 8 in Cambodia-linked ₹24L cyber fraud

Investigation links ₹4.5Cr to fake accounts

The investigation uncovered that the group laundered money through fake bank accounts tied to shell companies, with some members acting as middlemen for foreign handlers using encrypted chats.

The syndicate operated remotely from Cambodia and more than 60 NCRP complaints linked to mule accounts are under investigation.

Police seized phones, bank records, and evidence of shady transactions worth ₹4.5 crore in just two weeks, showing just how widespread these scams can be.