Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Fahim in 1997 West Delhi murder

Mohammad Fahim killed Sharif Hasan Khan

Back in 1997, Fahim killed his coworker Sharif Hasan Khan during a fight over stolen money, then hid the body before disappearing.

For years, he moved between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as Ali Bhai, working as a plaster of Paris artisan to stay off the radar.

It took updated police work (and some patience) to finally close one of Delhi's oldest cases.