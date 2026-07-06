Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Fahim in 1997 West Delhi murder
India
After nearly three decades, Delhi Police finally caught Mohammad Fahim, who was wanted for a 1997 murder in West Delhi.
Fahim was found living under a fake name in Lucknow and arrested on July 3, thanks to a fresh investigation by the crime branch using local intel and surveillance.
Mohammad Fahim killed Sharif Hasan Khan
Back in 1997, Fahim killed his coworker Sharif Hasan Khan during a fight over stolen money, then hid the body before disappearing.
For years, he moved between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as Ali Bhai, working as a plaster of Paris artisan to stay off the radar.
It took updated police work (and some patience) to finally close one of Delhi's oldest cases.